Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad to pay Tehran's energy debts soon, official says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-30T13:14:23+0000
Baghdad to pay Tehran's energy debts soon, official says

Shafaq News / Chairman of the Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce, Yahya Al-e Eshaq, said that according to the latest agreements between the two countries, Iran will pay Iran energy debts in the coming days."

Referring to the recent visit of Iraqi Minister of Electricity Adel Karim to Tehran, Al-e Eshaq in an interview with IRNA on Saturday said that Iran and Iraq have always had good ties with each other in this field, and such cooperation is being done by the private and governmental sectors.

He added that the governmental sector exchanges are mostly in the field of energy, and Iran's governmental sector should receive $1 billion from Iraq, and according to the agreements, this energy debt to Iran will be paid by Iraq."

Al-e Eshaq added that Iran's private sector claims $9 billion dollars from Iraq, and paying this amount is also underway.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity Adel Karim on April 5, 2022, underlined that Iraq has not struck a deal with littoral states of the Persian Gulf; thus, Baghdad requires gas import from Iran for coming years.

The Iraqi minister made the remarks in a TV talk show, promising a different summer in comparison to previous summers, saying that the Ministry of Electricity makes all-out efforts to get ready for a hike in electricity consumption during this hot summer.

Karim acknowledged that creating a power grid connection with Arab littoral states of the Persian Gulf would be very costly, noting that the Iraqi government does not accept the prices proposed by these Arab countries.

(IRNA)

related

Iraq and Tehran sign an MoU to boost economic ties

Date: 2022-01-18 13:19:53
Iraq and Tehran sign an MoU to boost economic ties

Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

Date: 2021-04-10 07:54:56
Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-22 15:12:35
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Tehran has climbed up to 79th place as the world's most expensive city

Date: 2020-11-18 11:24:45
Tehran has climbed up to 79th place as the world's most expensive city

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 16:22:15
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Official Lebanese delegation arrives in Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-07 09:35:45
Official Lebanese delegation arrives in Baghdad tomorrow

Baghdad to host the 2nd water conference next week

Date: 2022-03-02 19:29:37
Baghdad to host the 2nd water conference next week