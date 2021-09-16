Report

IMF warns of ''looming humanitarian crisis'' in Afghanistan

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-16T17:01:40+0000
IMF warns of ''looming humanitarian crisis'' in Afghanistan

Shafaq News/ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said it was deeply concerned with the economic situation facing Afghanistan and warned of a looming humanitarian crisis facing the country after last month's takeover by Islamist Taliban insurgents.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the global lender's engagement with Afghanistan remains suspended, which means IMF funding is on hold.

He said the immediate focus should be on helping the Afghan people by allowing the flow of remittances and small-scale transfers, and providing aid to countries hosting Afghan refugees.

