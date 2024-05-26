IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News / The Israeli military announced, on Sunday, that it had targeted Hezbollah positions in five areas in southern Lebanon with airstrikes and artillery fire overnight.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X, "Last night, warplanes raided several Hezbollah military buildings in the Khiam and Aita al-Shaab areas."

Additionally, the IDF also bombarded areas in Khiam, Hula, Markaba, and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7.

So far, approximately 300 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for seven months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.