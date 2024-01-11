ICJ commences hearing sessions on South Africa's lawsuit against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) commenced hearings on South Africa's lawsuit against Israel.

South Africa said that Israel breached its obligations under the 1948 United Nations-approved Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide during its Gaza offensive.

The 84-page filing stated that Israel's actions in Gaza are genocidal, intending to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian population.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Wednesday that South Africa's opposition to the ongoing Gaza conflict led them to resort to the ICJ, emphasizing their commitment to standing on the right side of history based on their own experiences of dispossession, discrimination, racism, and state-sponsored violence.

Israel swiftly rejected the genocide claim, with the Foreign Ministry asserting that South Africa's case lacks legal foundation and constitutes a "despicable and contemptuous exploitation" of the court.

Eylon Levy from the Israeli prime minister's office accused South Africa of providing political and legal cover to the October 7 attack by Hamas that triggered Israel's campaign.

Despite the rejection, Israel confirmed its participation in the legal proceedings to counter what it deemed as South Africa's "absurd blood libel."

Many countries have welcomed South Africa's ICJ case against Israel, including Malaysia, Turkiye, Jordan, Bolivia, The Maldives, Colombia, and Brazil.