IAC confirms Ramadan 1445 AH Commencement

Shafaq News/ The International Astronomical Center (IAC) in Abu Dhabi released an image capturing the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan 1445 AH.

"The crescent moon of Ramadan in 1445 AH, as captured on Monday, March 11, 2024, from Abu Dhabi using a large 14-inch telescope at IAC. The photo was taken at 5:00 PM local time in the United Arab Emirates, with the moon positioned 15.7 degrees from the sun." IAC sain on X.

Many countries confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Sha'ban on Sunday night.

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia officially declared that Monday, March 11, 2024, marks the beginning of Ramadan.

Other countries, including the UAE, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Djibouti, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, also reported the sighting of the crescent moon.