Hunter Biden, Son of US President, to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Potentially Impacting Upcoming Elections

Shfaq News/ Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, is reportedly set to plead guilty to three federal charges, according to US media reports released today, Tuesday.
The development could have far-reaching implications for the upcoming presidential elections.
Citing the Department of Justice, CNN disclosed that Hunter Biden would enter a guilty plea for two federal tax misdemeanors and an additional charge related to firearms. He is anticipated to appear in court to admit to the charges brought against him officially.
The Wall Street Journal further reported that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty specifically for willfully failing to pay federal income taxes. The investigation leading to these charges has spanned several years and was overseen by US Attorney David Weiss, appointed by former President Trump in Delaware.
Weiss has continued his tenure under the Biden administration to diligently pursue criminal investigations involving cases linked to the president's son.