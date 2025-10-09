Hungarian novelist named 2025 Nobel laureate in Literature

Shafaq News – Stockholm

Hungarian novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, becoming the second Hungarian writer to receive the award after Imre Kertrez in 2002.

The Nobel Prize in Literature, established in 1895 under the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, honors writers who produce “the most outstanding work in an ideal direction.” Since its inception in 1901, 122 authors have received the award, among them only 18 women—reflecting the prize’s continued male dominance. No author writing in an African language has yet been awarded, and writers from Asia and the Middle East remain underrepresented.

The prize includes a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about 1 million euros).

