Hundreds of Saudi-led coalition forces had been killed and wounded, Yemen's Houthi says

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-05T10:24:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi group, also called Ansar Allah announced on Friday that hundreds of Saudi-led coalition forces had been killed and wounded in January 2021.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said in a statement today, "Our forces shot down 6 spy planes last January and killed and wounded 1283 of the enemy forces, including 74 Saudis, and 75 mercenaries of the Sudanese army."

The statement also reported that 92 Global Coalition armored vehicles had been destroyed and damaged.”

Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital in late 2014. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore him.

The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war and, separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis about de-escalation.

