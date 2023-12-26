Houthis target commercial ship and launch drone attacks on Eilat

Shafaq News/ The Yemen-based Ansar Allah group (Houthis) announced on Tuesday that it had targeted a commercial ship, the MSC United, and conducted a drone attack on the city of Eilat.

The Houthi military spokesman stated that the Yemeni armed forces' naval division carried out the operation against the commercial ship using naval missiles.

"The operation occurred after the ship's crew ignored three calls and fiery warning messages from the naval forces."

Additionally, the Houthi Armed Air Forces reportedly conducted an operation using drones, targeting military installations in the "Umm al-Rashrash area and other areas in the occupied Palestine."

Ansarallah, a prominent group in the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, was involved in the conflict days after the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which killed so far more than 21,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

The Houthis, which control much of Yemen, have launched many missiles towards the Israeli areas and prevented any Israeli-involved ships from crossing the Red Sea through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The Yemeni group asserted that its operations would continue until the end of the Israeli war against Palestinians.