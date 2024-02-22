Houthis announce details of three operations against US and British forces

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Houthi group declared the execution of three operations against American and British forces on land and sea, utilizing drones and missiles.

According to a statement from the Houthis, the armed forces carried out three qualitative military operations in support of the Palestinian people’s rights and response to the American-British aggression against Yemen.

The statement clarified that ”the first operation witnessed the launch of ballistic missiles and drones targeting various Zionist enemy objectives in the Umm Al-Rishrash area south of occupied Palestine.”

Regarding the second operation, as per the Houthi statement, it was conducted in the Gulf of Aden, where the naval forces targeted a British ship (ISLANDER) in the Gulf of Aden with suitable naval missiles, directly hitting it and causing a fire with the help of God.

Meanwhile, the third operation carried out by the Houthis targeted an American destroyer in the Red Sea using drones.

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared that it had conducted missile strikes against Houthis in Yemen in “self-defense.”.

“On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher,” CENTCOM said in a statement, explaining that these missiles were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea.

The US Command also reported that its forces shot down a “one-way attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in self-defense.”

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-related from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The group said that all its operations are in solidarity with “the oppressed Palestinian people, who until this moment are subjected to aggression and siege.”

The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance. This umbrella includes Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the US has expressed solidarity with Tel Aviv, providing it with unconditional military, political, and financial support.

Earlier this week, Washington used veto power to quash Algeria’s draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US administration repeatedly said that it did not want the war to be expanded, especially after its interests were attacked in Iraq and Syria by the Iraqi Resistance in Iraq. Yet, the blatant support for Israel put the US administration in a critical position, facing massive protests in different states, where President Joe Biden was unwelcome, including Michigan, the home of the large Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi communities.