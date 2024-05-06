Hezbollah strikes Israeli army site with drones

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted an Israeli army site along the southern border using drones, resulting in human casualties and material damage.

The Hezbollah military media announced, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave resistance, the Islamic Resistance conducted an aerial drone attack on Monday, May 6, 2024, targeting an Israeli enemy position south of Metula (Mtelleh). The attack struck their positions, destroyed and disabled vehicles, and caused casualties."

Before Hezbollah's announcement, Israeli media reported an explosion from a booby-trapped drone in the Metula settlement. This incident prompted the dispatch of army aircraft and helicopters to the location where two soldiers sustained severe injuries.

Notably, tensions escalated between the two sides on Sunday amid negotiations in Cairo.

Hezbollah marked the 200th day since the Gaza war by declaring 1650 operations conducted against Israel.

Israel's actual nightmare, Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

So far, approximately 300 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for about seven months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones, including the "pride" of the Israeli army industry Hermes 450, a multi-payload drone made by Elbit Systems, an Israel-based weapons manufacturer.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.