Hezbollah fires 40 rockets and drones at northern Israel

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Tuesday, that it had detected 40 rockets and several drones launched by Hezbollah towards northern Israel.

The Israeli army reported that around 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon, landing in the areas of Shitula, Shomera, Fasuta, and Matat in the Upper Galilee, according to Anadolu Agency.

The army also noted that between 7:14 and 7:32 PM local time (GMT+3), several drones crossed from Lebanese territory into the Upper Galilee.

Air defense forces intercepted some of the drones, while others fell in the Golan Heights, with no further details provided.

Hezbollah claimed that its fighters "conducted an aerial attack with swarms of attack drones on the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade of the Golan Division at the Katzavya barracks, targeting the positions and installations of its officers and soldiers."

Hezbollah added in separate statements that its fighters "bombarded the Shomera and Matat barracks, as well as enemy troops in the vicinity, with Katyusha rockets," and targeted "Ramya site with heavy artillery, achieving a direct hit."

In response, the Israeli defence forces stated on X that "warplanes earlier today (Tuesday) attacked a military building used by Hezbollah operatives in the Moutamara area in southern Lebanon, as well as another military building belonging to the organization."

Since October 8, 2023, Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon, notably Hezbollah, have been engaging in daily exchanges of fire with the Israeli army across the "Blue Line," resulting in hundreds of casualties, mostly on the Lebanese side.