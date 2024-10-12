Hezbollah fires 320 rockets at Israel on Yom Kippur amid heightened tensions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that Lebanon's Hezbollah launched more than 320 rockets into Israel during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which began on Friday evening and ended Saturday night.

"During Yom Kippur over the weekend, approximately 320 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel," the Israeli military stated.

This year’s Yom Kippur observance occurred under extraordinary circumstances, as Israel finds itself in active conflict for the first time since 1973. The ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah’s attacks from the north, and escalating tensions with Iran have placed Israel on high alert.

In preparation for possible rocket attacks during the holiday, Israeli authorities deployed special alert systems to warn residents. In the early hours of Yom Kippur, over 120 rockets were launched at northern Israel, most of which were intercepted, with no casualties reported.

Israel’s Home Front Command issued emergency readiness instructions, advising citizens to remain connected to specialized alert systems designed to warn of rocket attacks. The command also instructed residents to tune into radio and TV channels that would broadcast warning sirens immediately if necessary.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Israel adhered to its Yom Kippur traditions. Ben Gurion International Airport was closed to flights at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, with plans to reopen Saturday evening. The country’s airspace was shut down for all flights, including transit ones, and border crossings were also closed until the end of the holiday.

Public transportation was suspended, with trains stopping service at 1:00 p.m. and buses halting both city and intercity routes. Train services will resume on Sunday morning, and buses will gradually return to operation Saturday night.

Traditionally, Yom Kippur sees complete media and radio silence, but this year, Israeli media outlets remained on standby for any major war-related developments, breaking from the usual practice.

Israel last went to war on Yom Kippur during the Arab-Israeli conflict following the country's founding in 1948. In 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack against Israeli forces on Yom Kippur, striking from the west along the Suez Canal and in the Golan Heights. Both sides suffered heavy casualties, with thousands of soldiers killed.