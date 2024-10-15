Hezbollah deputy chief warns Netanyahu aims for new Middle East, Urges resistance

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to “reshape” the Middle East, pointing out that failure to confront Israel will enable it to achieve its objectives.

In a televised address, Qassem stressed that Hezbollah's mission is focused on Palestine, not Iran, and that Lebanon cannot be separated from Gaza or Palestine. "Israel is an occupying entity, posing a real threat to the region and the world, relying on US-backed crimes and the passage of time," he said.

Qassem asserted that Palestinians have the right to resist and expel Israeli forces, describing the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood operation as “a justified response after 75 years of occupation.” He further condemned Israel as a force built on "killing and displacement," noting that Lebanon is also within Israel's expansionist agenda.

"Supporting the Palestinians is a support for justice, to prevent Israel's expansion and safeguard the region from its threat," Qassem added, accusing Netanyahu of pushing an Israeli-American vision for a "new Middle East."

Hezbollah has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Qassem reaffirming the legitimacy of Lebanese resistance as “a defensive effort aimed at rejecting occupation and reclaiming land.” He also praised Iran's support for Palestinians, considering it a source of pride that strengthens the Palestinian resistance.

"The real threat to Lebanon is not from those defending human life, but from those killing innocent people," Qassem warned, urging continued confrontation against Israel to prevent it from achieving its goals.

Moreover, he highlighted Hezbollah's efforts in recent weeks, claiming that the resistance's actions have inflicted harm on Israel. "Our missiles have reached Haifa and beyond, even Tel Aviv, forcing two million Israelis into shelters and disrupting Ben Gurion Airport," he said.

Hezbollah, according to Qassem, has adopted a new strategy aimed at "hurting the enemy" by targeting key Israeli sites, and this approach will continue. Addressing the Israeli public, Qassem said, "The solution is a ceasefire," accusing Israel of ignoring international resolutions and pursuing its agenda unchecked.

Since September 17, Hezbollah has been directly confronting Israel, with Qassem boasting that the resistance has exceeded its own expectations in recent military actions. "Our mission is to pursue the enemy and strike them wherever they may be," he said, reaffirming Hezbollah’s ability to strike deep into Israeli territory.

The Deputy Chief also expressed confidence in the continued success of Hezbollah's strategy, warning Israelis not to believe their leaders' claims. "Look at your casualties in the war," he said, condemning global powers, including the US, the UK, and France, for their complicity in Israeli "crimes."

Hezbollah, he concluded, remains resilient despite enduring severe blows, with its fighters committed to their cause. "You are our hope," Qassem told Hezbollah fighters, "keep fighting, we believe in you."

He urged Lebanese citizens to remain patient, assuring them that Hezbollah will rebuild homes and continue its resistance, vowing, "The resistance stands strong with its great people."