Hezbollah: Nasrallah’s funeral to take place after the 60-day ceasefire ends

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah announced on Sunday that the funeral of its late Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, will take place after the 60-day period specified in the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Nasrallah, along with other leaders, was killed in a heavy Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27, 2024.

In statements made at the site of Nasrallah’s assassination, Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit head, Wafiq Safa, revealed that "the party has decided to hold the funeral after the end of the sixty days in the southern suburbs."

Regarding domestic matters, Safa stressed that "Hezbollah will be present to confront acts of thuggery against the people."

On the issue of the presidential election, Safa noted that "the party does not veto the nomination of Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun for the presidency, and there are no obstacles to that." He added that the only veto the party has is against the candidacy of Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party.

US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Lebanon in the coming days to discuss the latest developments regarding the ceasefire agreement.

Safa explained that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will hold talks with Hochstein about Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Safa also stated that actions after the 60-day period will be left to the decision of Hezbollah and its leadership.

The 60-day ceasefire period ends on January 27. In his latest speech, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem indicated that the party may respond to Israeli violations during or after this period.