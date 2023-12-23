Hamas reports loss of contact with group holding Israeli hostages in Gaza
Shafaq News/ The Palestinian military movement, Hamas, reported on Saturday that it has lost contact with a group responsible for holding five Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli bombardments.
The Palestinian Islamist group believes the hostages were killed during an Israeli raid, according to Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades.
Israeli authorities did not comment on the incident.
Israel asserts that Hamas seized approximately 240 hostages during an attack in southern Israel on October 7. Hamas previously mentioned over 60 hostages missing due to Israeli airstrikes, but the exact number remains unconfirmed.