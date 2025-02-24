Hamas rejects Abu Marzouk’s remarks, reaffirms “commitment to resistance”

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, Hamas movement distanced itself from statements made by its deputy leader abroad, Moussa Abu Marzouk, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to the "weapon of resistance."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated that the group remains "firm in its commitment to its weapons, considering them legitimate, and there is no debate about this as long as the Palestinian land remains under occupation."

Qassem further emphasized that resistance in all its forms will remain a legitimate right for the Palestinian people until liberation and return. He described the events of October 7, 2023, as a pivotal moment in the history of all occupied peoples, marking a strategic turning point in the Palestinian national struggle. He also highlighted that the Israeli occupation’s aggressive and destructive behavior in its wars against regional populations is the primary reason behind the devastation in Gaza and its ongoing destructive policies in the West Bank.

Abu Marzouk, in an interview with The New York Times, had stated that he was not fully aware of the details of the October 7 attack plans and that he would not have approved of the assault had he known the consequences. He also said that it was unacceptable to claim Hamas had won. Additionally, Abu Marzouk mentioned that there was a readiness within Hamas to negotiate the future of the group’s weapons in Gaza, a stance that has been rejected by other Hamas officials.

While Israel has called for the dismantling of Hamas's military capabilities, observers believe that a negotiated settlement between the two sides could prevent further escalation and the renewal of hostilities.