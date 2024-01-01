Hamas launches rockets towards Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ In the early hours of 2024, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict persisted as Israel resumed aggression against the Gaza Strip, and Hamas, through its military wing, the Ezz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for launching rockets targeting Tel Aviv, its suburbs, and areas near Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported successful interceptions by the Iron Dome, and as of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties.

Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades stated they used M90 missiles toward Israel as a response to the 'Zionist massacres against civilians.'

The Israeli army confirmed the attack.

Gaza, with about 70% destruction and approximately 22,000 Palestinian casualties, still witnesses Israeli airstrikes and ground battles.

Despite international mediation efforts, a new ceasefire has not been achieved.