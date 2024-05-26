Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ Sirens sounded across central Israeli communities, including Tel Aviv, for the first time in months on Sunday amid a barrage of Hamas rockets.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The Palestinian militant group has fired projectiles at Israeli communities around Gaza for more than seven months but has not fired longer-range rockets in months.

Israeli forces have battered Gaza almost every day since fighting broke out on 7 October, inflicting mass casualties. A World Bank/United Nations report in April found the conflict has destroyed approximately 62 percent of all homes in the Palestinian enclave.

The war between Israel and Hamas, now in its eighth month, has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians, according to health officials and international organizations. Most casualties have been women and children.

Around 80% of the population's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, severe hunger is widespread and UN officials say parts of the territory are experiencing famine.

Israel waged a war on Gaza after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 were taken hostage.

Hamas is still holding some 100 hostages and the remains of around 30 others after most of the rest were released during a ceasefire last year.