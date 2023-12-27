Hamas denies Iranian claim that October 7 was in retaliation to Soleimani's killing

Shafaq News/ A statement issued by Hamas on Wednesday rejected an earlier claim by a spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that al-Aqsa Flood operation was launched to avenge the killing of al-Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, in January 2020.

"We deny the validity of what was stated by the spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, regarding the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and its motives," the Hamas statement said.

"We have repeatedly confirmed the motives and reasons for the al-Aqsa Flood operation, foremost among which are the dangers threatening al-Aqsa Mosque. We affirm that all Palestinian resistance actions come in response to the presence of the occupation and its continued aggression against our people and our sanctities," it concluded.