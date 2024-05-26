Hamas claims capture and casualties of Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Shafaq News / Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the capture, killing, and wounding of Israeli soldiers during a "complex" operation on Saturday afternoon in northern Gaza.

In a recorded statement, Abu Ubaida stated that their forces lured an Israeli unit into a tunnel in Gaza, resulting in casualties and captives among the Israeli soldiers in Jabalia camp.

Contrarily, Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, denied any reports of soldier abductions within the Gaza Strip.

The conflict erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in over 1,170 deaths, the majority of whom were civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas, has conducted devastating airstrikes followed by ground operations in Gaza, leading to the deaths of 35,800 people, most of whom are civilians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.