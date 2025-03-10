Hamas calls on Israel to commit to second phase of Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hamas accused Israel of stalling the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, warning that renewed military actions and restrictions on aid could endanger Israeli captives.

The group stated it has shown "flexibility" in negotiations with mediators and US envoy Adam Boehler but is still waiting for Israel to commit to a long-term truce that would effectively end the war.

The first phase of the truce ended on March 1, but Israel has refused to move forward, stalling negotiations over the next steps as major disputes persist over the conditions for advancing to phase two.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua warned that Israel’s renewed military threats and electricity cuts in Gaza jeopardize Israeli captives, who “will not be released except through negotiations.”

He accused Israel of tightening the blockade and restricting humanitarian aid to force Palestinians to leave Gaza, calling such efforts "delusional."

Al-Qanoua stated that Hamas has fully adhered to the first phase of the agreement and is prioritizing humanitarian relief, shelter for displaced civilians, and a permanent ceasefire.

Negotiations between Hamas and mediators, along with Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler, have focused on ending the war, ensuring an Israeli withdrawal, and launching reconstruction efforts, Al-Qanoua noted.

Hamas has also agreed to Egypt’s proposal to establish a community support committee in Gaza, aimed at “strengthening civilian resilience and stability.”