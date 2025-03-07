Hagari out: Israeli military spokesperson to retire after promotion snub

Shafaq News/ Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari will step down in the coming weeks and retire from the military after being denied a promotion by new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Hagari, who took office in March 2023, played a key role in the military’s public communications, particularly following the October 7, 2023 attack, providing regular updates on operations in Gaza. His departure comes as part of an “agreed upon” decision with Zamir, though it is widely viewed as a dismissal, according to The Times of Israel.

The Israeli military acknowledged Hagari’s service, commending his “professionalism and dedication” during what it described as “one of the most complex wars in the country’s history.”