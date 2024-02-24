Gunmen kill five truffle hunters in Syria

Shafaq News/ Gunmen riding motorcycles attacked five citizens and killed them during truffle hunting in the Jubb al-Jarah area of Homs Governorate, in central Syria.

The state-run news agency (SANA) quoted a security source from the Homs police command saying that “terrorists on motorcycles opened fire on the group of citizens, resulting in immediate fatalities.”

It is noteworthy that armed groups, including factions affiliated with ISIS, are present in the region, particularly the rugged areas deep in the Syrian desert, carrying frequent attacks on citizens, particularly during the truffle season.

Many Syrians, including women and children, forage for desert truffles, which are in season from February to April, to sell between $5 and $10 in a country where the average monthly salary is around $18.

The Syrian desert is renowned for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world.