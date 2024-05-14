Gunmen assassinate Iranian Governor in southeast Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that unidentified gunmen assassinated the Governor of a city in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.

IRNA News Agency quoted Alireza Marhameti, the deputy governor for security affairs in Sistan and Baluchestan, as saying that “unidentified gunmen assassinated Esfandiar Azimi, the governor of Gowhar Kūh town in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, this evening.”

Moreover, the Attorney General of Sistan and Baluchestan Province announced the filing of a lawsuit and the initiation of an investigation into the assassination of Gowhar Kūh’s Governor, explaining that “Esfandiar Azimi was driving his car this evening after visiting a labor union in the Gowhar Kūh area when he was shot in the chest and arm by unidentified assailants and died immediately.”

The rural town of Gowhar Kūh is part of Taftan County in Baluchestan Province and has a population of approximately 20,000 people, according to official statistics.

Yesterday, Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, reported that unidentified gunmen killed the mayor of District 5 of the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, Reza Masoudi.

Iranian news websites reported that gunmen stormed the local government building (Shiraz Provincial Council) and opened fire on Reza Masoudi.

The agency stated that ”security forces closed the Shiraz City Council hall immediately after the announcement of engineer Reza Masoudi’s killing by unidentified gunmen.”