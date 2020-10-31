Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-31T17:54:57+0000
Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

 news/ (Euronews) A gunman who shot a Greek Orthodox priest outside his church in the French city of Lyon remains on the run. 

The priest, who was shot on Saturday, is in a serious condition, police sources told AFP news agency.

It comes three days after an Islamic extremist killed three people in a church in Nice.

But there is no indication at this stage that the incident in Lyon is of the same type as that in the southern French city.

"Serious events just occurred in Lyon. I do not yet have precise elements about the circumstances about this act. The interior minister will activate the crisis center. And I will immediately go to Paris to learn more about the situation," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a press conference.

Paty, 47, a history and geography teacher, was beheaded on Friday near the school he taught at in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, some 25 kilometres northwest of Paris.

This incident comes after A French teacher had shown caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class during a lesson on freedom of speech which had angered some Muslim students.

After the teacher’s crime, three persons were killed and others wounded in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.


related

France to increase its military presence in eastern Mediterranean

Date: 2020-08-13 14:42:10
France to increase its military presence in eastern Mediterranean

Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Date: 2020-08-28 18:50:53
Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

Date: 2020-10-02 12:20:58
Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Date: 2020-10-16 20:44:12
History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-21 18:57:11
Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Details about France’ Nice attack

Date: 2020-10-29 10:00:44
Details about France’ Nice attack

Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-06 15:47:14
Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon