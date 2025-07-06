Global commemorations mark Ashura 2025

Shafaq News

Millions of Muslims around the world are commemorating Ashura on Sunday, marking the 10th day of Muharram in the Islamic calendar.

The day holds profound religious and historical importance, especially for Shia Muslims, who mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein Bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala over 1,1400 years ago. Observances are underway across the Middle East, South Asia, and the global diaspora, with mass processions, religious gatherings, and acts of charity.

The largest Ashura gathering is taking place in Iraq, where more than 20 million pilgrims are converging on the holy city of Karbala. The city, home to Imam Hussein’s shrine, has become the epicenter of global Ashura commemorations. Worshippers from across Iraq and other countries are taking part in large-scale mourning rituals—chest-beating, eulogy recitations, and processions—as they walk for days or even weeks to reach the shrine.

Roads leading to Karbala are lined with tents and stalls offering free meals, water, and medical services in a massive display of communal generosity and faith.

Despite the heat and logistical challenges, pilgrims continue to arrive in staggering numbers, turning Karbala into one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. Iraqi authorities have deployed thousands of security personnel and medical teams to manage the crowds and ensure public safety.

Iran Hosts Millions in Ritual Mourning

In Iran, millions are also observing Ashura with solemn rituals across cities and towns. Major religious hubs such as Mashhad and Qom are drawing vast numbers of participants. Ceremonies include latmiyat (chest-beating), Noha recitations (mourning poetry), and Ta’zieh—dramatic reenactments of the events of Karbala. National television channels are broadcasting the commemorations live, and black banners and flags hang from streets and balconies throughout the country.

بالصور والأفلام.. ايران تكتسي بالسواد في ذكرى تاسوعاء الحسينيhttps://t.co/j2DkrNSP7V pic.twitter.com/ciLharXB0g — وكالة مهر للأنباء (@mehrnewsarabic) July 5, 2025

Commemorations in Lebanon, Bahrain, and Beyond

In Lebanon, Ashura is being marked with major public processions, particularly in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) and other Shia-populated regions. Organized groups known as Mowkebs are lining the streets, offering food, drinks, and symbolic services to mourners. This year’s ceremonies carry particular emotional weight, with participants linking the tragedy of Karbala to contemporary losses in regional conflicts.

المسيرة العاشورائية المركزية في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت pic.twitter.com/wwttIimKMk — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) July 6, 2025

Bahrain, where Ashura holds deep significance for the local Shia community, has declared a two-day public holiday to allow full participation in religious activities. Processions are taking place in towns and villages across the country, with participants dressed in black and marching to rhythmic chants.

Diaspora Communities Mark Ashura Globally

Shia Muslim communities in Western countries are also holding commemorations, despite Ashura not being recognized as a public holiday. In the United States, major Juloos (processions) are underway in cities such as New York, Chicago, Houston, Dearborn, and Los Angeles. These events include public sermons, mourning rituals, and food distribution.

Across Europe, from London to Berlin, Shia organizations are hosting majalis (mourning assemblies), charity drives, and educational programs to share the story and lessons of Karbala with younger generations and the broader public.

Sunnis Commemorate Ashura

While Ashura is most widely observed among Shia Muslims, many Sunni Muslims also recognize its significance. For Sunnis, the day is often marked by voluntary fasting and prayer, commemorating earlier events of divine deliverance described in Islamic tradition.