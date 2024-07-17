Successful security and health plan for Ashura's visit to Karbala

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Interior and Health Ministries announced the success of the security and health plan for commemorating the 10th of Muharram (Ashura), with over 750 media personnel participating from within Iraq and abroad.

Interior Minister and head of the Supreme Security Committee for securing Ashura, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, stated that "The drawn-up plan for this occasion proceeded as planned and was distinguished by a significant role of security agencies, including high-level intelligence efforts, with areas monitored round-the-clock by cameras."

"Thanks to the tremendous efforts exerted by all security units assigned to this duty, we announce the success of the prepared plan to secure protection for the Hussaini processions, both stationary and moving, commemorating the martyrdom of the Prophet's grandson," he added.

Health Minister Saleh Mehdi al-Hasnawi, in a statement, affirmed, "The Ministry of Health succeeded in implementing its health plan, which included the participation of over 20,000 personnel in medical teams, ambulances, hospitals, and mobile units."

He noted, "Health services were provided to 60,000 visitors at health centers and approximately 25,000 at government hospitals during the ninth and tenth of Muharram, despite which our health institutions continued to provide routine medical, nursing, and therapeutic services, with Karbala's health institutions witnessing 308 births and conducting 350 surgical operations."

Al-Hasnawi highlighted that "100 emergency ambulances transported 1,200 cases to and from medical teams and hospitals, in addition to the participation of health vehicles belonging to the armed forces and health institutions affiliated with holy shrines."

"Blood donation campaigns were conducted by the Karbala Blood Bank, resulting in the collection of approximately 2,260 blood bags from visitors… the plan proceeded smoothly without any losses thanks to the efforts made by Karbala's health staff, security forces, ministry personnel, supporting health departments, and holy shrines, all contributing to the success of the million-visitor pilgrimage."

Meanwhile, Ali al-Mouayed, head of the Media and Communications Authority, revealed in a statement to Shafaq News the statistical indicators of media coverage for Ashura starting from the first of Muharram in Karbala, which witnessed a dense presence of journalists and reporters from within Iraq and abroad.

He clarified that "the number of media cameras present in Karbala province amounted to 538 cameras, while the number of journalists who attended to cover the ceremonies reached 725, including 633 domestic and 92 foreign journalists."

He also noted the participation of 15 local radio stations and 84 satellite channels in broadcasting the events of the visitation, with the total hours of live broadcasting from inside the holy city exceeding 1,108 hours.