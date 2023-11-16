Germany Conducts Raids on Islamic Center in Hamburg Suspected of Supporting Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ German authorities conducted nationwide searches at 54 locations across seven federal states linked to the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH) on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry stated that the IZH is suspected of "acting against constitutional order" and of "supporting [the] terror organization Hezbollah." No arrests were made during the raids, which aimed to secure evidence of the center's alleged support for Hezbollah. In 2020, Germany designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and banned its activities on German soil. The IZH has been under surveillance by German intelligence services and is categorized as "Islamist."

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the government's commitment to combating Islamist propaganda and anti-Semitic or anti-Israel agitation. The raids were a significant move against the IZH, with calls for closure.

The Islamic Center of Hamburg considered an extension of the Iranian regime in Germany, is believed to have a significant influence on certain mosques and associations, potentially controlling them. The Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburg, also known as the Blue Mosque, is operated by the IZH. The center's activities are viewed as promoting Iranian revolutionary ideas.