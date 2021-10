Shafaq News/Twenty-three Iraqi migrants and two suspected smugglers were arrested by German Federal Police on the German-Polish border on Sunday, October 31,according to German news agency dpa.

Police said that the migrants, which included children, were found inside a van during a routine check near Goerlitz.

The suspected smugglers are Syrian nationals.

According to the agency, almost 5,000 people were stopped while crossing the border from Poland into Germany in October.