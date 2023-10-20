German Interior Minister calls for deportation of HAMAS supporters amid Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ German Interior Minister Nancy Vizer called for the deportation of Hamas supporters from Germany "wherever possible" in light of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Vizer closely monitored potential threats and urged citizens to report any propaganda supporting Hamas.
Speaking after discussions with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office, Vizer stated, "Hamas supporters must be deported from the country as long as this is possible. If we can deport them, we should." She highlighted the recent attack in Brussels as evidence of the looming threat from the Islamic scene.
Vizer underscored Germany's commitment to protecting Jewish communities, making it a top priority for her country. "We will never tolerate violent, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel rhetoric," she affirmed, stressing the government's determination to employ all legal means to deport Hamas supporters from Germany.
Members of Germany's Palestinian community expressed concerns about their voices being silenced due to the ban on demonstrations. German authorities in Berlin recently prevented a sizable group from demonstrating in support of Palestine, leading to confrontations and arrests.
The Gaza Strip has been under continuous Israeli bombardment since the launch of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" by Hamas and other Palestinian factions on October 7.
The conflict has intensified, prompting concerns and responses from various countries, including Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin described the ongoing siege in Gaza as "unacceptable."
Russian President Putin reiterated the importance of the "two-state" solution formula endorsed by the UN Security Council, emphasizing establishing an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the foundation for resolving the Middle East crisis.