Gaza suffers another bloody night as hospitals issue distress call amid internet shutdown

Shafaq News/ The Gaza Strip experienced a harrowing night marked by heavy Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas, including civilian homes. Adding to the distress, communication and internet services were entirely cut during this critical period.
According to reports from the Palestinian News Agency, the latest wave of Israeli airstrikes resulted in six fatalities and numerous injuries as Israeli aircraft targeted the home of the Kreizm family, situated across from Al-Fakhoura Clinic in Jabalia, northern Gaza. Additionally, several individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Amriti family's residence within the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
Indonesian Hospital received dozens of injured patients and reported eight deaths following an Israeli attack on the Abu Al-Aish family's home in Jabalia camp.
In a tragic development, at least five civilians lost their lives, and over 40 others, including children and women, sustained injuries when Israeli airstrikes targeted homes belonging to the Abu Nasr and Abu Odeh families in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Sources on the ground confirmed that Israeli aircraft launched several missiles in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood near Al-Quds Hospital in western Gaza. Furthermore, they opened fire with machine guns on residential properties and continued to release flares into the city's night sky.
As the situation in Gaza grew more dire, local hospitals issued a final distress call. They are threatened with imminent shutdown within hours due to a critical fuel shortage to power electricity generators.
The hospitals warned that the main electrical generators in Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital will cease operating shortly, placing the lives of hundreds of wounded and sick individuals in jeopardy. This includes 42 children relying on life support in incubators, 62 patients connected to ventilators, and 650 individuals with kidney diseases, along with hundreds in urgent need of surgical procedures.
Simultaneously, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company, declared a complete disruption of all communication and internet services in the Gaza Strip. The interruption stemmed from the disconnection of international routes, which had previously been reestablished.
Internet services in Gaza had experienced a total shutdown starting last Friday, with local sources attributing it to deliberate actions by the Israeli military, which severed communication and internet lines while conducting intense attacks with aircraft and artillery on the Strip.
The disruption in telephone and internet services left Gaza residents isolated from the outside world and hindered their ability to reach family members, ambulance services, or colleagues elsewhere.
International relief organizations expressed grave concern, emphasizing that the blackout, which began on Friday, exacerbated the already dire situation by impeding life-saving operations and preventing organizations from contacting their field personnel.
Since October 7, the Gaza Strip has been subjected to relentless Israeli airstrikes, leading to over 8,500 casualties, more than 21,000 injuries, extensive infrastructure and property damage, as well as disruptions to essential utilities like electricity, water, and fuel.