Gallant warns Hezbollah against border escalation

Shafaq News / Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a strong caution to Lebanese Hezbollah on Tuesday, highlighting the potential consequences of any further escalation along the borders.

During his visit to the Israeli-Lebanese border, Gallant engaged with army leaders and personnel in the region to closely monitor the unfolding developments.

He elaborated, "My presence at the northern border aims to closely monitor the recent events that have unfolded here. Through discussions with army leaders and combatants, I've observed the high competence of our leadership and the unwavering determination of our fighters."

Gallant emphasized, "We possess the capability to safeguard Israeli citizens' well-being and uphold the sovereignty of the state under all circumstances. Our adversaries must recognize that our unity of purpose remains unwavering when it pertains to Israel's security."

He continued, "I caution Hezbollah, particularly Nasrallah, against any misjudgments. Significant errors have been made in the past, leading to excessively heavy costs. In case of escalation or conflict, Lebanon could witness a regression comparable to the Stone Age."

Furthermore, Gallant stressed his nation's preparedness for military engagement, stating, "Our commitment to utilizing our full capabilities is resolute. While we are not seeking hostilities, our steadfast commitment lies in protecting our citizens, soldiers, and territorial integrity."