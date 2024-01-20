Gallant storms Netanyahu's office and threatens to use the "Golani Brigade"

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, tensions within the Israeli government reached a boiling point as Defense Minister Yoav Galant reportedly attempted to storm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, nearly resulting in a physical altercation, according to the Israeli "Walla" website.

According to "Walla", Galant was heard stating that "next time he will come with force from the Golani Brigade," a remark seen as a serious escalation in the ongoing dispute between the two leaders.

Additionally, Galant allegedly threatened the Minister of Strategic Affairs, suggesting the deployment of the Golani Brigade to control the situation within the Israeli war council.

The strained relationship between Galant and Netanyahu has been a subject of increasing concern, with analysts warning of potential security and existential threats to Israel. The dispute began three months ago and intensified on October 7, culminating in a series of confrontations between the two leaders.

The "Walla" website reported that the ongoing tension could have serious repercussions, with expectations of investigations into handling events on October 7 possibly leading to the downfall of the Netanyahu government, in power for about a year, and triggering early elections.