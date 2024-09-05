'From the River to the Sea': Meta Board asks not to automatically remove it

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Meta Platforms' Oversight Board stated that the Facebook parent should not automatically remove the phrase "From the river to the sea," which is seen by some as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians and by others as an endorsement of violence against Jews.

The board, though independent, is funded by the US social media firm and explained that the phrase, referring to Israel and the Palestinian territories between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, carries multiple meanings and cannot be deemed harmful, violent, or discriminatory on its own. It is frequently used in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Critics argue that the phrase is antisemitic and a call for Israel’s destruction, while others disagree with this interpretation. "Context is crucial," said Oversight Board co-chair Pamela San Martin. "Simply removing political speech is not a solution. There needs to be room for debate, especially during times of crisis and conflict."

The board reached this conclusion after reviewing three cases involving Facebook posts containing the phrase. Meta responded, "We welcome the board's review of our guidance on this matter. While all of our policies are developed with safety in mind, we know they come with global challenges and we regularly seek input from experts outside Meta, including the Oversight Board."

Additionally, the board urged Meta to enhance access to data for journalists and researchers, following Meta’s recent discontinuation of CrowdTangle, a tool used for tracking misinformation and conducting content research on Meta's platforms, including Instagram.