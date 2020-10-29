French investigators identify Nice attacker

Shafaq news/ The man suspected of killing three people at a church in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday is a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in Europe just a few weeks ago, sources close to the inquiry said.

The suspect, according to AFP has been identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant who arrived in France from the Italian island of Lampedusa in October. He is reportedly unknown to French security services.

Earlier today, French media reported that three persons were killed and others wounded in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.



