French President Macron announces detention of French ambassador in Niamey, Niger

Shafaq News / President Emmanuel Macron of France announced on Friday the detention of the French ambassador in the Nigerian capital, Niamey.

According to the French news agency, Macron stated, "The authorities in Niger are holding the French ambassador in Niamey."

During his visit to the Somoa-in-Oxwa region in central eastern France, Macron added, "In Niger, as I speak to you, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who have been taken hostage in the French embassy." He explained that the military personnel who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 are "depriving them of food, and the ambassador is consuming military rations."

Furthermore, Reuters reported that "the military council in Burkina Faso ordered the military attaché at the French embassy to leave the country."