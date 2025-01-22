French Police kill knife-wielding man in church

Shafaq News/ French police shot dead a knife-wielding man in a church in southern France on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to French media outlets, the suspect had abandoned a stolen car near the scene before seeking refuge in a rural church, where he confronted officers before being fatally shot.

Police have yet to determine whether the incident was terror-related or motivated by other factors.

The incident comes as French authorities recently foiled several terrorist plots and issued warnings over heightened security risks.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor, Olivier Christen, stated France thwarted three terrorist plots targeting the 2024 Paris Olympics, including plans to attack Israeli institutions, adding that five suspects, including a minor, were arrested and face terrorism-related charges.