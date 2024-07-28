French Police arrest teen for online threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, French police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an online threat against Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The French newspaper Le Parisien stated that the Anti-Terrorism Unit of the Judicial Police in the Val-de-Marne region detained the boy in Grenoble.

The arrest followed the teenager's post on X, where he called for an attack on the Israeli President.

The suspect admitted to threatening Herzog, who was in Paris on Friday for the opening of the Olympic Games.

A source close to the investigation said, "It is an illusion to believe that if we hide behind a pseudonym, we cannot be found."

Israeli athletes participating in the event are under constant protection by French police, who provide 24-hour security.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin stated, "We made this decision because Israeli athletes are particularly targeted by attacks."