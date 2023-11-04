French Ministry reveals latest statistics on nationals amidst Israel-Hamas conflict

Shafaq News/ The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs released updated figures regarding French nationals affected by the month-long conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. According to an official statement, "39 French citizens are currently in Israel, following the recent Hamas attack within Israeli territory," as reported by Agence France-Presse.

The Ministry stated, "Nine French citizens are still missing," some of whom are reportedly being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Israeli authorities have reported a toll of over 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians, resulting from the Hamas attack launched on October 7. During the attack, the Palestinian Islamic Movement took more than 240 hostages.

In the Gaza Strip, the situation remains dire due to continuous Israeli bombings. The toll has risen significantly, with the Hamas Ministry of Health reporting over 9,488 deaths, including 3,900 children and 2,405 women.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna confirmed the evacuation of 34 French nationals and their family members from the Gaza Strip. They left through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a region marred by conflict. Colonna expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation, revealing that the Israeli strike had impacted the French Cultural Center in the area.

Oliver Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad, emphasized their proactive efforts, stating, "We are ensuring the evacuation of our citizens from Gaza. We are active so that we can evacuate every Frenchman who wishes to return to the homeland in the best possible security conditions," during an interview with France Inter radio.