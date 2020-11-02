Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-02T16:09:30+0000
France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Shafaq News / Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Monday that the French government will decide during a cabinet session on Wednesday to dissolve the Turkish extremist "Gray Wolves" organization.

The organization was blamed after the recent clashes between the Turkish and Armenian communities in Décines-Charpieu.

Furthermore, "Gray Wolves" was written on a monument honoring the victims of the genocide and the National Center for Armenian Memory near Lyon Saturday night, Sunday.

The organization opposes any political settlement with the Kurds and Armenians, and it has previously been accused of terrorism. It believes in the supremacy of the Turkish race, restoring its glory and history, and striving to unify the Turkish peoples in a single country that extends from the Balkans to Central Asia, drawing inspiration from the history of the Ottoman Empire.

related

Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Date: 2020-08-28 18:50:53
Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

Date: 2020-10-02 12:20:58
Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Date: 2020-10-16 20:44:12
History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-21 18:57:11
Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Details about France’ Nice attack

Date: 2020-10-29 10:00:44
Details about France’ Nice attack

Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

Date: 2020-10-31 17:54:57
Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-06 15:47:14
Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"

Date: 2020-11-02 18:47:41
Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"