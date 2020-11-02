France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Shafaq News / Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Monday that the French government will decide during a cabinet session on Wednesday to dissolve the Turkish extremist "Gray Wolves" organization.

The organization was blamed after the recent clashes between the Turkish and Armenian communities in Décines-Charpieu.

Furthermore, "Gray Wolves" was written on a monument honoring the victims of the genocide and the National Center for Armenian Memory near Lyon Saturday night, Sunday.

The organization opposes any political settlement with the Kurds and Armenians, and it has previously been accused of terrorism. It believes in the supremacy of the Turkish race, restoring its glory and history, and striving to unify the Turkish peoples in a single country that extends from the Balkans to Central Asia, drawing inspiration from the history of the Ottoman Empire.