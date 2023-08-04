France's Macron Rebukes Intelligence Heads For Not Predicting Niger Coup

Shafaq News/ France has responded to the Nigerien putschists' cancellation of military cooperation agreements, emphasizing that only the legitimate authorities of Niger possess the power to terminate such contracts. This development comes amid reports suggesting that French President Emmanuel Macron expressed discontent with intelligence agencies for failing to anticipate the Niger coup.

The French Foreign Ministry affirmed, "France reiterates that its defense cooperation with Niger is grounded in agreements established with the lawful Nigerien authorities."

Furthermore, the ministry clarified, "France recognizes and aligns with the stance of the entire international community, acknowledging only these duly constituted powers."

In a related context, The Times reported that Macron admonished the heads of intelligence agencies for their inability to foresee the Niger coup.

According to The Times, Macron asserted that Bernard Emié, director general of France's external intelligence service, the Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure (DGSE), France's foreign intelligence agency, should have anticipated the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum by a faction within the military.

Macron remarked, "Following Mali, Niger is a complicated matter... We observe that the operations of the DGSE leave much to be desired. When clarity is lacking, it indicates an underlying issue."

Aimé defended his position, stating, "I compiled a report on the Niger situation in January."

The French intelligence agency (DGSE) considers itself on par with its British counterpart, MI6, and the American CIA.