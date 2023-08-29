France Presidency: French Commando Killed in Iraq

Shafaq News/ a member of the elite French commando unit, Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an Air Force paratrooper, was tragically killed on Monday during his participation in an anti-terrorist operation in Iraq.

President Emmanuel Macron's office issued a statement on Tuesday expressing "profound sorrow" over the loss of Sergeant Mazier.

The Elysee Palace conveyed that the paratrooper "fell in combat while carrying out his mission." President Macron paid tribute to his "sacrifice" and emphasized his "profound respect" for the fallen soldier.

In a separate development, an anonymous security source from the Saladin region reported an ambush orchestrated by the ISIS group in the eastern part of the province.

Five soldiers, including Global Coalition forces and Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service personnel, were wounded during the ambush.

The security source informed Shafaq News Agency that a targeted airstrike had been carried out by Coalition aircraft against an ISIS-associated structure in the Al-Aith Island region east of Saladin. Although the strike significantly damaged the structure, it failed to neutralize the ISIS militants within.

Subsequently, the militants left the structure and ambushed outside the building. During this period, French forces joined hands with their Iraqi counterparts from the Counter-Terrorism Service to execute an airborne operation in Kirkuk, assessing the aftermath of the airstrike.

The situation turned violent when ISIS elements engaged the landing forces with medium weapons fire. The confrontation led to the injury of three French soldiers and two Counter-Terrorism personnel. The source reported.

With the incident rapidly escalating, reinforcements from the Saladin Operations Command promptly arrived, collaborating with coalition forces. The area remained under tight security encirclement as security formations and coalition personnel sought to apprehend the fleeing ISIS elements.

It is noteworthy that the strategic significance of Al-Eith Island, due to its proximity to the borders of Kirkuk and Diyala, has cemented its status as a focal point for ISIS activities.