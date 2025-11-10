France: Ex-President Sarkozy released under judicial supervision

Shafaq News – Paris

A Paris appeals court on Monday ordered the release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy after 20 days in prison, following his conviction over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

During the hearing on the release request, prosecutors also recommended conditional release under court oversight for Sarkozy, who appeared via video link from La Santé prison in Paris.

“The prison experience is extremely difficult, even harsh,” Sarkozy said, adding, “I am fighting for the sovereignty of truth.” He also praised the “humanity” of prison staff, saying they had made “this nightmare bearable.”

Sarkozy’s televised appearance from inside prison marked an unprecedented moment in the history of the French Republic, as no former president had ever been jailed before.

Prosecutor Damien Bruni told the court he supported the release under supervision, provided Sarkozy was barred from contacting witnesses or other defendants in the case. He said the former president presented “no risk,” citing his family ties and well-established interests in France.

On September 25, the Paris Criminal Court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison for allegedly conspiring to solicit illegal funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 election campaign — a charge Sarkozy denies, insisting he is the victim of “hatred and revenge.”