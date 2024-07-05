Framework for hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in place

Shafaq News/ A framework for a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is "now in place," according to a senior administration official. This acknowledgment follows President Joe Biden's call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

The call came as Israel and Hamas appeared to be on the brink of a framework agreement, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. Hamas recently responded to the framework to Qatari and Egyptian mediators. However, a deal is still not finalized.

Biden laid out the three-phase proposal in a May speech. The first phase would last six weeks and include the "withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza" and the "release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners." Phase 2 would involve the "exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers." In Phase 3, a "major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence, and any final remains of hostages who've been killed will be returned to their families."

The official noted to CNN that the two leaders, during their call Thursday, seemed to reach a "breakthrough" on the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2. The deal as it stands now is "very consistent" with what the president had laid out in his May speech, the official added.

"Some of the key issues in the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 have really been stumbling blocks. I think we had a breakthrough in that area," the official said. "The text now is very consistent with the address of the president on May 27 and the UN Security Council resolution."

The official cautioned that a final deal could take some time to come together and that the administration will do "all" it can to help reach a final agreement.

"This is not a deal that's going to come together in days. There's still work to do, and we're prepared to do all we can to facilitate reaching an agreement as soon as possible, a final agreement," the official added.

When asked if the administration believes that Netanyahu is playing politics and could try to sabotage the deal, the official said the agreement is structured in a way that "fully protects Israel's interests."

Hostage talks are expected to be held in Doha starting as early as Friday and continue through the next few days, the official said.

So far, Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and Children, and injured about 87,000 others.