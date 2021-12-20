Four terrorist organizations boosted their online activity between April and November 2021, Saudi center says

Shafaq News/ The Saudi-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Etidal, said it has monitored growing online activity for the terrorist organizations of ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Boko Haram via 1958 accounts on social media platforms.

Between April and November of the current year, Etidal marked 782 "primary" accounts affiliated with those terrorist organizations, 42 of which were reactivated. The Saudi-based center also detected 934 active sympathizer accounts, 499 of which were dormant before this period and 242 were new.

Etidal said that 785 al-Qaeda accounts spawned on the same digital platform between April and November; 344 accounts were active in Pashto, 310 in Arabic, 102 in Urdu, and 29 in other languages.

The center deemed this activity an attempt by the terrorist organization to restore its image (in the first place), disseminate its ideology, and recruit new members.

Etidal said that 843 accounts were affiliated with the terrorist "Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham" in the list of accounts under scrutiny, including 706 accounts in Arabic, and 137 accounts in other languages, which reflects the organization's interest in Syria.

ISIS has activated 305 accounts, 241 of which were in Arabic, 20 in Urdu, nine in Persian, eight in Turkish, seven in English, and 20 accounts in different languages.

In Africa, Etidal monitored 25 accounts affiliated with the terrorist "Boko Haram" organization. It was remarkable that the majority of those accounts, 15, shared Arabic content, while only four accounts used local Somali languages. The remaining accounts were active in Urdu (2) and English (4).