Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Expresses Concerns Over President Biden's Cognitive Decline and Urges Leadership Change for the Nation's Security

Shafaq News/ In a recent interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,”on Fox News Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, expressed growing concerns about President Biden’s age and declining cognitive acuity, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Jackson, who served under three presidents, including Bush, Obama, and Trump, asserted that Biden’s ability to fulfill the demanding role of commander-in-chief is in question.

Jackson, a vocal critic of Biden’s cognitive state, urged the president to undergo a cognitive test or withdraw from the 2024 race. Reflecting on Biden’s candidacy and subsequent time in office, Jackson noted a significant decline, emphasizing the potential risks associated with allowing him to continue in office.

Amidst concerns about Biden’s perceived disconnect with younger voters, particularly Gen Z, polls indicate a decline in support within this crucial demographic. A recent NBC News poll suggested that Trump leads Biden by four percentage points among registered voters aged 18 to 34.

As speculation regarding potential Democratic nominees circulates, Jackson highlighted broader concerns about the country’s direction, citing issues at the southern border, international tensions, and economic challenges. Jackson argued that the absence of strong leadership in the White House has diminished the nation’s standing on the global stage.