Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84

Shafaq News – Washington

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84, the George W. Bush Presidential Center announced on Tuesday.

Statement by President George W. Bush on Vice President Dick Cheney:The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends. Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was. History will remember him as among the finest… pic.twitter.com/fmx7hI4eFD — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 4, 2025

Considered one of the most influential figures in Washington after the September 11 attacks, he shaped US national security and defense policy for years.

Cheney, who served as vice president under President George W. Bush, was described as the central architect of US foreign policy in the early 2000s. He strongly backed the 2003 invasion of Iraq, citing allegations that Saddam Hussein’s regime possessed weapons of mass destruction and maintained ties with al-Qaeda — claims that were later discredited.

His daughter, Liz Cheney, represents Wyoming in the US House of Representatives and remains an active voice in Republican politics.

Over a political career spanning four decades and four administrations, Cheney held several senior posts, including White House chief of staff, secretary of defense, and member of Congress.

He began his career as an assistant in the Nixon administration, became the youngest chief of staff under President Gerald Ford, and was later elected to Congress during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Before his tenure as vice president, Cheney served as secretary of defense during the 1990–1991 Gulf War, overseeing the US-led coalition that expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait.