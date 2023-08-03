Former US President Trump Faces Historic Charges Over Election Conspiracy

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump is set to return to the center of allegations surrounding his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, as he confronts historic charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Today’s Trump's arraignment to the federal court in Washington follows a series of alleged schemes aimed at undermining President Joe Biden's victory and his conduct in the aftermath of the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Even his former Attorney General, Bill Barr, described Trump's behavior as "nauseating" and "despicable" in an exclusive interview with CNN on Wednesday.

While not his first visit to the capital since Biden's inauguration, the sight of Trump's motorcade winding through Washington, DC, may evoke memories of a dark day in history that still resonates with residents from 31 months ago.

The arraignment hearing adds a new chapter to the extraordinary saga of an ex-president and potential frontrunner for the 2024 major party nomination. Trump, who already faces indictment in three separate criminal investigations, will face procedural hearings for his arraignment following a recent indictment by special counsel Jack Smith.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at a federal courthouse near the site where Trump had exhorted his supporters to "fight like hell" to contest the election results, just downhill from the Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Anticipated to plead not guilty, Trump's legal team is poised to argue that his claims of election fraud were protected under free speech, and that he was following the advice of his lawyers in pursuing alternative electors in key states. Additionally, Trump's defense is already asserting that he won't receive a fair trial in a city where he secured only 5% of the vote in 2020 and where he often faces demonization.

This hearing marks the start of a legal process seeking to hold the former president accountable for his attempt to retain power despite losing an election. The charges against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against citizens' rights.

The indictment, spanning 45 pages, accuses Trump and his allies of advancing claims of election fraud that they knew to be false. Despite being repeatedly informed by close advisers, including senior intelligence officials, that the election results were valid, Trump continued to push unfounded allegations.

Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has labeled the charges as politically motivated.