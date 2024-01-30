Former U.S. advisor: Biden destroyed our alliances in the Middle East

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hazem Al-Ghabra, former advisor to the U.S. State Department, criticized President Joe Biden's Middle East policies, asserting that they have "destroyed all alliances and alienated partners from Washington."

Al-Ghabra, a member of the U.S. Republican Party, expressed discontent with the American response to the bombing incident that killed three soldiers at a military base in Jordan, describing it as "becoming complicated."

Speaking to the Emirati website Erem News, Al-Ghabra contrasted Biden's approach with former President Donald Trump, highlighting Trump's efforts to "build an alliance against Iranian expansion."

Al-Ghabra said Biden's policies "have dismantled this alliance and strained relationships with regional partners." He also pointed to Israel's engagement in the conflict in Gaza and border clashes with Lebanese Hezbollah as additional factors contributing to the complex situation.

Al-Ghabra emphasized that despite the United States' considerable military power, the absence of reliable regional allies makes an "effective response challenging." He remarked, "Practically, today, there are no allies that America can rely on to launch a painful strike against Iran to end the current situation."

Addressing the American reaction to the attack in Jordan, Al-Ghabra expressed disappointment, stating, "We were hoping for a tougher response. Washington is still clinging to resolving the problem without expanding it." He suggested that Biden, facing intense pressure, may be accused by opponents of failing to protect American interests.

Al-Ghabra contended that Biden lacks the strength in the region to confront Iran effectively and predicted retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria instead. He ruled out the possibility of Biden being drawn into a war with Iran, especially amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Al-Ghabra urged Biden, if re-elected, to form alliances to "counter Iran and promote global peace and trade."

The October 7 attack, Israeli aggression in Gaza, and recent 150 strikes on US-led Coalition sites in Iraq and Syria are intensifying political pressure on President Biden to take direct action against Iran.

The mounting political pressure underscores the challenges faced by the Biden administration in managing regional conflicts and balancing the need for a robust response with the desire to avoid broader military entanglements.

Republicans are accusing Biden of leaving American forces vulnerable, suggesting they are waiting for a drone or missile attack to breach base defenses. They argue that the recent attack (in Jordan), where a single one-way attack drone struck near base barracks early in the morning, underscores the urgency for Biden to act decisively against Iran.

In contrast, most of the Democratic Representatives urged against Republican calls for war.

Representative Seth Moulton said, "To the chicken hawks calling for war with Iran, you're playing into the enemy's hands—and I'd like to see you send your sons and daughters to fight…We must have an effective, strategic response on our terms and our timeline."